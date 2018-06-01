Radioactive Waste Could Be Moving Through Mid-Missouri Towns

4 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Monday, May 12 2014 May 12, 2014 Monday, May 12, 2014 4:29:00 PM CDT May 12, 2014 in News
By: Brynne Whittaker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The EPA is deciding between three different solutions for dealing with radioactive waste in West Lake Landfill situated in Bridgeton, just outside of St.Louis. One of the solutions the EPA is assessing is the excavation and transportation of the waste through mid-Missouri to facilities in Utah, Idaho or Colorado.  

In 2008, the EPA decided to implement one of the three solutions proposed by the outside consulting firm that would put a new layer over the landfill to keep it in the St.Louis area. Due to recent backlash from the St. Louis community, the EPA is reconsidering the two other alternatives: movement of the waste through mid-Missouri towns, or building a new underground area to house the waste within St. Louis county.

Republic Services, the company that owns the landfill, created a lobbying group called the Coalition to Keep Us Safe. The group voices the opinions of mid-Missouri residents concerned about the risks of transporting the waste through their towns.  A spokesperson for the coalition said transporting the radioactive material on Interstate 70 or on one of several different railroad routes is more dangerous than leaving it in St.Louis.  

"In my area we have lots of turnovers of trucks and we also have accidents with trains," Molly Teichman, the coalition's spokesperson said. "Those are sad enough when they occur, but when it potentially puts spores of cancer up into the area and could impact an entire community, I think we need to take a second look at some other solutions."

According to the coalition's map of potential routes, the following major cities could be on the path: Columbia, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Rolla and Springfield.

Missouri S&T nuclear engineering professor Carlos Castano said although there are always risks with moving nuclear waste and that with proper precautions, the consequences of an incident would be minimal.  

"It's not like it's going to all of a sudden make half a county uninhabitable or something of the sort," Castano said.  "It's very small quantities. The amount of radiation that we are talking about are very small."

Castano went on to say that people fear radioactive waste because in many cases, it's invisible to the human eye but that radioactive materials are everywhere, only harmful after long periods of exposure or ingestion.

"Actually this plate is one of the hottest materials we have in this building," Castano said. "As long as you don't actually ingest the uranium and put it inside your body, then you don't have much of a problem."

This is not the first time nuclear waste has been transported out of St.Louis.  According to the Army Corps of Engineering, since 1998 it has moved 1.1 million cubic yards of radioactive material out of St. Louis' North County from the Manhattan Project.  

The solution picked in 2008 to cap the current site in St.Louis is the cheapest of the three solutions and would only take three years to finish. The second solution, to move the waste, is the most expensive option and would take four years to finish. The third solution to build a new container on the current West Lake Landfill site would take six years to complete and would cost less than moving the waste but more than just capping it.     

EPA spokesperson Chris Whitley said that all three solutions meet the EPA's criteria for long-term human health for those living around the landfill.  The EPA hopes to make a decision in the next couple months.  

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°
5pm 93°