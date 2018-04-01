Hickman Carries 9-1 Record into District Championship

COLUMBIA -- A lot has gone well this season for the Hickman football team: The Kewpies have a 9-1 record, are ranked sixth in Missouri and have beaten Rock Bridge -- their Columbia rival -- twice, including once last week in the second round of the state playoffs.

Friday, Hickman will look to feed off its momentum in the district championship, which features the state's fifth- and sixth-ranked squads. Hickman travels to St. Charles, Mo., to play Francis Howell, a team that's posted several lopsided victories on its way to an 11-1 record.

But to its credit, so has Hickman: The Kewpies beat Timberland 34-14 in the opening round of the postseason two weeks ago. That same week, Howell whipped Howell Central 56-2.

Last week, though, was a different story. Howell narrowly escaped Jefferson City, winning 7-0 on the road. In Columbia, Hickman was forced to come from behind to beat Rock Bridge 10-7 in overtime.

In record and rank, the teams look relatively even. But there's one more factor that could make this game even more interesting: Last season, it was Howell that dealt Hickman its first-round playoff loss. Hickman coach Arnel Monroe told his team before the game that Friday's match is like returning to a crime scene.