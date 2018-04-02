Hickman football coach releases statement following DWI plea

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School football coach Arnel Monroe released a statement Wednesday after pleading guilty to DWI Tuesday.

Monroe said in an email to KOMU 8 News, "I have accepted complete responsibility for my lack of judgment. I apologize from the bottom of my heart to my family, both at home and at school, as well as, to Kewpie fans and supporters everywhere. I thank everyone for their support as we move forward."

Columbia Police arrested Monroe early July 6 at a DWI checkpoint for driving while intoxicated. It was his second DWI arrest in Columbia.