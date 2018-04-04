Hickman Grad Dies During Army Reserve Service

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Army Reserves Specialist Zane Thompson Lee of Columbia died in Indiana over the weekend, according to Maj. Lisa Kipczynski of Indiana's Camp Atterbury. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

The 20-year-old was a graduate from Hickman High School, and was engaged to be married to Katelyn Cockrell.

The family said visitation will be held Friday and Saturday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia.