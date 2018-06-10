Hickman High Holds Annual Seniors 4 Seniors Prom

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School held the annual Seniors 4 Seniors Prom Monday evening with the Hickman senior class and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, RSVP.

With "Crazy" Charley as the deejay playing old and new music, both high school seniors and senior citizens danced the night away and won door prizes. Additional entertainment was provided by the drama department at Hickman and their new Step Crew.

RSVP is an organization that connects the skills and passions of adults age 55 and over with community needs in Boone County. The RSVP Advisory Council partnered with Hickman Student Government to put on this event.

"We love coming here," said RSVP volunteer Mark Broombach. "They make us feel young and it's a great event."