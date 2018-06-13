Hickman High School Squeezing in Seats for Playoff Game

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday is a big day for Hickman and Rock Bridge High Schools. The cross-town rivals started selling tickets to Friday's playoff game, but the biggest question is how many fans can pack Hickman's field.

Schools put tickets up for sale at 7:30 a.m., and by lunchtime The Bruins had sold nearly 700 and The Kewpies unloaded close to 1,000 tickets.

Officals don't know how many folks are going to show up, but during the regular season close to 20,000 filled Faurot Field. The game on Friday is about more than just bragging rights, the winner advances to the district finals.

The last time the teams met in postseason action with this much on the line was back in 1994. Hickman took that close game in overtime.

Starting in 1981, the cross-town rivals have racked up close to 16 match-ups. In recent years teams have dubbed that game "The Providence Bowl." With a majority of Columbia choosing sides, The Providence Bowl takes place at Faurot Field, and draws a crowd of anywhere from 12,000 to 18,000 fans.

Hickman High School can normally seat about 3,500 fans. Anticipating a larger crowd than most Friday nights, Hickman officials have brought in temporary seating, which will bring the total seating up to about 4,700. But Hickman isn't looking to turn fans away once the seats are full. It will offer standing room tickets as well.

The school offers close to 550 parking spaces and will make sure as many as possible are clear by gametime. Rock Bridge is looking to help the parking space situation by bringing over three or four busses of students for the game.

Hickman High School Athletic Director Doug Mirts said the school isn't sure how many spots for the game it will be able to offer, but it will assess the ticket situation on Friday afternoon.