Hickman holds ribbon cutting for new athletic complex

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to present its new athletic complex to the public on Friday. The facility is equipped with a wrestling area, an indoor batting cage, and a tennis court. Additionally, the complex will be used to house visiting teams and to teach physical education classes.

J.D. Coffman, the school's athletic director, hopes the new complex will improve the student athletes' performances. Students will now be able to practice year round without weather restrictions.

A 2010 bond measure funded the $4.7 million project. Construction began in 2012 and was completed in summer 2014.

Columbia County Public Schools Athletic Director Bruce Whitesides said Rockbridge is the next high school that will get athletic facility improvements. This project will include an updated stadium, restrooms, and a concession stand.