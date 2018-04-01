Hickman Hosts the Second 'Failure is Not an Option' Conference

COLUMBIA - Mid-missourian's filled the Hickman High school auditorium this afternoon.

Today was the second annual failure is not an option conference.

More than 380 students, parents and faculty came together to listen to a motivational speaker, Eric Thomas, and talk about the future.

"What we are hoping to gain and what we have already seen is we are hoping to ignite some fuel in the brain and in the minds of some of our students," said Darrell Luther, co-chair.

The main speaker at the event was Eric Thomas, from Lansing, Mich.

The goal of the event was to make sure students know to never give up.

"I'm definitely ready and willing to close that achievement gap," said Lela Prichett, a student.