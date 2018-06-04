Hickman Journalists Release Statement on Ryan Ferguson Interview

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School's newspaper staff released a statement to KOMU 8 News Friday. It said, in part, that Ryan Ferguson and his mother Leslie will be allowed on campus. That's after Hickman Principal Dr. Tracey Conrad told students Wednesday Ryan Ferguson could not be interviewed on campus. The staff said the principal said it is because of the "level of disruption" his presence would bring to the educational environment.

Ryan and Leslie Ferguson will be allowed on Hickman's campus for an interview as long as the "time, place, and manner" must ensure everyone's safety.

Hickman High School student reporters Jayla Cody, Samantha Mills, Danielle Connell, and Tristen Shaw met with Superintendent Dr. Chris Belcher, Community Relations Michelle Baumstark, Superintendent Jolene Yoakum, and board member Helen Wade to discuss Leslie and Ryan Ferguson's interview on campus.

Earlier this week, Conrad told students Leslie Ferguson was allowed on campus for the interview, but Ryan Ferguson's interview would have to be scheduled off campus.

Following the principal's decision, the students then wrote a letter to the district administration stating they believe the decision was wrong, and the issue deserved further investigation.

The release from the journalism staff said, "at the time the letter was written, students were not informed they could have the interview on campus, as long as it did not take place during the school day. Cody contacted Leslie Ferguson today [Friday] to reschedule the interview, with off-campus locations as a possibility."

