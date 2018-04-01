Hickman names new head football coach

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School named Assistant Coach Devin Brown its new head football coach Tuesday, according to a news release from Athletic Director J.D. Coffman.

Brown assumed the head coaching duties from Arnel Monroe, who died of a heart attack on June 5.

Monroe played at Hickman as a student and joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 1995, before taking over as head coach in 2011.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach at Hickman, Brown has assistant coaching experience at Jefferson City, Rock Bridge and Centralia High Schools. He was also a head coach at Mexico High School and Boonville High School.