Hickman's Season Ends in Playoffs

ST. LOUIS - Hickman's playoff berth fell short when Francis Howell shutout the Kewpies 31-0 in Sectionals.

The Kewpies upset the Jefferson City Jays 16-14 to advance to the playoffs this season.

In the game, Hickman's Alex Keith recorded a sack. Also, fans got a glimpse of Mason Murray, next year's projected quarterback, at reciever.

Also coming back next year is Junior Deven Larry.

Hickman finishes the season 5-6.