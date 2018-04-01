Hidden Camera, Meth and Child Porn Involved in Cass County Arrest

By: The Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - A 46-year-old western Missouri man faces several charges after authorities found a hidden camera in his neighbor's home.

Gerald L. Campos was charged Friday in Cass County with burglary, invasion of privacy, operating a meth lab, child endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of child pornography.

A neighbor told authorities they found a camera in their attic that was connected to a cord leading to the duplex unit next door. When police searched the area they also found a rifle, child pornography and a meth lab.

An arraignment for Campos, who's being held on $100,000 bond, is set for March 6.

Online court documents don't list a lawyer for Campos.