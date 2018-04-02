Higbee Woman Arrested in Meth Raid

HIGBEE - The Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested a Higbee woman after a North Missouri Drug Task Force raid on August 17. According to a Sheriff's Office news release, the task force served a search warrant at 317 Monroe Ave, in Higbee.

Deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 35-year-old Susan Waters was arrested. She is charged with a Class C Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Controlled Substance, as a Prior Drug Offender and the Class C Felony of Keeping and Maintaining a Public Nuisance. Bond was set at $45,000.00.