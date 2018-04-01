Higginsville Man Indicted for Three More Bank Robberies

JEFFERSON CITY - Beth Phillips, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Higginsville, MO, man was charged by a federal grand jury today with three additional bank robberies.

David Riley Burke, 40, of Higginsville, was charged with four counts of bank robbery in a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City. Today's indictment replaces a Sept. 29, 2011, indictment that charged Burke with one count of bank robbery and adds additional charges related to bank robberies in Norborne, Mo., Warrensburg, Mo., and Springfield, Mo.

The indictment alleges that Burke stole $2,622 from U.S. Bank in Sedalia, on Aug. 29, 2011; that he stole $1,123 from Goppert Financial Bank in Norborne on Sept. 1, 2011; that he stole $4,279 from First Community Bank in Warrensburg on Sept. 3, 2011; and that he stole $3,124 from Bank of America in Springfield on Sept. 8, 2011.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Burke entered U.S. Bank in Sedalia at about 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2011, and waited in the teller line behind another customer. When he approached the teller, Burke allegedly handed her a note that said he had a gun and wanted money. The teller gave Burke the money from her drawer, the affidavit says, which he grabbed and then ran out of the bank.

The bank's surveillance cameras captured images of Burke, the affidavit says, and a Higginsville, Mo., police officer recognized Burke's photo in an alert that was distributed to law enforcement agencies. Burke's mother and former girlfriend confirmed that identification, and Burke's fingerprint was found on the robbery note that was left behind at the teller's counter.

According to the affidavit, Burke indicated he was planning to travel to Mexico. A sealed criminal complaint was filed for bank robbery and an arrest warrant was issued for Burke, who was arrested in Texas.

Phillips cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.