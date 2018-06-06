High Cost of Halloween

Halloween is giving Christmas a run for its money. The Halloween industry is only getting bigger.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $5 billion on the holiday, up 58% in five years.

"We've had a huge increase is people doing the floor traffic and people coming through the store, we've had to really keep the aisles clear because of all the foot traffic that we've experienced this year," said Liz Workman with Party America.

Halloween decorations, and candy are still stop sellers for this season, but costumes. still remain as number one

The National Retail Federation estimates that consumers for 2007 will spend almost $1.4 billion on decorations, $1.6 billion on candy, $1.8 billion on costumes.

Katie Servey surprised her three girls this week with their costumes, and says she's already spent more than the average consumer.

"This year because I'm a room parent for both of my other girls, I probably have spent over $300," she said.

An average consumer is projected to spend about $65 dollars for this Halloween, about five dollars more than last year.

reported by Candice Crawford