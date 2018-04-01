High Court: Juvenile Murder Case Public

Today's ruling overturns a decision last March by St. Louis Circuit Judge John Garvey Junior. He had been challenged in court by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and television station KSDK. State law excludes the public from juvenile cases except when they are accused of what would be serious felonies if committed by an adult. This case involved a 12-year-old girl accused of killing her nine-year-old sister. The Supreme Court said that qualifies for open access. The court rejected an argument by an attorney for the judge that only certain hearings should be open.