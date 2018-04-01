High E. Coli Levels Shutdown Two Beaches

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Two Lake of the Ozark beaches are closed this Memorial Day weekend thanks to high levels of E. coli. The Lake of the Ozarks State Park's Public Beach #1 and Grand Glaize beaches are closed because E. coli samples are higher than the Enviromental Protection Agency (EPA) recommendeds as safe. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources take samples of the beaches every Monday and by Wednesday it can determine if a beach should remain open. The DNR says high levels of the E. coli bacteria are due to the recent excessive amounts of rain over the past couple of days.

Beach goers have to wait for nature to clear up the water so there is no set reopen date. If you would like to keep track of open and closed state beaches, visit this DNR website.