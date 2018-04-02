High Gas Prices Cause School Board to Analyze Budget

Diesel and natural gas prices are costing too much, and it's so much more the Jefferson City school district might have to change it's budget. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Turner Tyson alerted the board of education to the problem Monday night. The high cost of diesel fuel and natural gas are forcing the district to think about amending a budget that's only a four-month old budget.

"We just need to make the board aware of this tonight. We won't amend the budget with regard to expenditure categories at this time. We prefer to wait and see where they do float in," Superintendent of Schools Bert Kimble said.

Jefferson City made its budget in July when diesel fuel cost a $1.92 a gallon. Now diesel fuel goes for more than $2.25 a gallon.

Tyson said, "In the budget we had projected $260,000 and if costs held generally where they are right now we would exceed that, real round numbers now, by $50,000."

High natural gas prices are also a concern for the school district. This year Jefferson City allotted $360,000 in its budget for natural gas but with the high gas prices that could soar to $475,000 for the district.

Dr. Tyson says the district will have to wait and see where natural gas prices end up once winter comes before making any final proposals. The school district has a guaranteed price on its natural gas until January first, then it'll have to renegotiate. Superintendent Kimble said the district will pay for the increased costs out of an ample reserve funds.