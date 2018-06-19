High Heat Means Power Can't Be Turned Off

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures means Missouri utilities cannot shut off customers' electricity for unpaid bills.

Missouri regulators said Friday that state law ensures consumers cannot have their electricity turned off during extreme heat. The policy kicks in when forecasts call for temperatures above 95 or a heat index above 105 degrees.

Officials reported scattered complaints Thursday about some utilities seeking to disconnect customers' power. The Public Service Commission says it is not aware of anyone whose electricity was turned off.