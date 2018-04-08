High Ridge Man Drowns in Meramec River

FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- An eastern Missouri man has drowned in the Meramec River near the George Winter Park.

The Missouri State Water Patrol identified the victim as 56-year-old Michael A. Collins of High Ridge. He died Saturday after his boat began floating away from a dock and he entered the water to retrieve it.

The patrol says Collins was last seen about 10 feet from the shore. Divers recovered his body several hours later.