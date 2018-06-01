High Risk of Wildfires for Mid-Missouri

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 13 2013 Mar 13, 2013 Wednesday, March 13, 2013 2:40:00 PM CDT March 13, 2013 in News
By: Gina Cook
loading

COLUMBIA - Experts are predicting another bad drought for the Midwest this growing season and some say that means yet another bad year for wildfires.

The Boone County Fire Department said it responded to more grass fires than usual last year because of the extremely dry conditions.

Many of those fires occurred in parks such as Finger Lakes State Park or near highways.

"When you're driving along in Boone County you're looking at these fires that happened along the roadside, " said Dr. Richard Guyette, a research professor for the University of Missouri's Forestry Department. "Suddenly I'm seeing six or seven places fires occurred alongside the road. That's due to drought, due to lack of precipitation and our hot temperatures."

Guyette said the amount of fires mid-Missouri experienced last summer is concerning. "Missouri had a great, you know, a very strange fire season [last year], probably 150 percent above normal," Guyette said. "I predict we're going to have another big fire season, probably in Missouri, as well as in many areas of the country."

The danger of such fires is not limited to parks and roadsides. Some Boone County residents experienced fires on their property due in part to last year's drought.

Harman Dickerson, a Columbia resident, lit a small burn pile in his backyard on July 31 last year. Dickerson said after about four hours, the pile, consisting mainly of trash and scraps, looked like it burned out completely. "I failed to go out and spray down the pile after I thought it was burned because there just wasn't any wind or anything I didn't think," Dickerson said. "Later on in the morning, probably about noon, I went [into] town and got a call that I better come back my yard was on fire."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly the entire state of Missouri was in extreme drought conditions that day.

Dickerson said he was probably gone for 20 minutes when the fire started and quickly spread to the majority of his backyard, coming within about 15 feet of his house. "It was just so dry that the yard just burned really fast I guess," Dickerson said. "You should never do it. I don't think I've burned anything down there since."

He said those dangerous drought conditions taught him a lesson about burning. "I shouldn't have burned, you can't be careful enough to burn when it's that dry. Just period," Dickerson said. "It could've gotten into our house, it could've gotten into my storage shed."

Dickerson said he is lucky there was no serious damage to his property and with another drought this year, he does not even plan to light his grill.

Guyette said wildfires are becoming an increasing problem in Missouri and throughout the world because of higher temperatures.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said some ways you can prevent wildfires on your property are by maintaining your lawn, making sure ornamental shrubs are no taller than 18 inches, and removing dead vegetation.

 

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°
5pm 93°