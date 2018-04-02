High School Athlete Dies in Accidental Shooting

BENTON, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri high school student is dead after an accidental shooting in a school parking lot.

The Southeast Missourian identifies the victim of the Monday night incident outside Kelly High School in Benton as Kaden Robert. Scott County Sheriff Rick Scott said Robert was shot in the head as he and three friends were preparing to leave the school after playing basketball.

The gun was one of two firearms in a truck owned by the grandfather of one of the teens. The sheriff said Robert was shot when one of his friends tried to pass him the gun and it accidentally discharged.

Robert played baseball and was a member of the school's honor roll. The school scheduled a meeting for late Tuesday afternoon to discuss the incident.