High School Basketball Playoff Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your local high school playoff basketball scores from across the state on your Saturday night.

Girls High School Basketball

State Quarterfinals

Rock Bridge 57 - Ozark 31

Helias 37 - Republic 46

District Championships

California 50 - Skyline 45

Hallsville 38 - Centralia 33

Glasgow 51 - Hale 34

Boys Basketball

State Quarterfinals

Rock Bridge 57 - Nixa 61 F/OT

Helias 34 - HIllcrest 46

District Championships