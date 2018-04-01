High School Coach Could Face Prison

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The coach who brought ten boys basketball state championships to Vashon High School in St. Louis could face 30 years in prison. Floyd Irons pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges stemming from a mortgage fraud scheme that was unrelated to his work in the school district. He faces sentencing November 29th. As part of the plea deal, Irons has agreed to cooperate with the Missouri State High School Activities Association concerning recruiting violations and other potential rules violations. Irons spent 33 years at Vashon before being forced out in 2006 amid allegations of mismanaging money.