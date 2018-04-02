High School Football Scores Show Close Calls, Dominating Victories
Friday night's football games featured squeakers like Warsaw's 20 against Cole Camp's 19. Others were blowouts, such as Blair Oaks 42 point victory versus Owensville and Salisbury's 45 point victory versus Braymer. Schulyer did not manage to post a single point against the dominating Marceline Tigers, which scored 50.
KOMU offers extensive coverage each week with Friday Night Fever.
We covered 13 games in our 10 p.m. show, and included those scores plus 17 more here.
Away teams are listed first below.
Fort Zumwalt 14 vs. Rock Bridge 48
Hannibal 42 vs. Battle 27
Belleville East 14 vs. Jefferson City 22
Moberly 37 vs. Osage 7
Hallsville 40 vs. Paris 24
Hickman 30 vs. Holt 15
West Plains 15 vs. Camdenton 35
California 42 vs. Mexico 14
Southern Boone 32 vs. Tolton 28
Owensville 13 vs. Blair Oaks 55
Fulton 44 vs. Versailles 33
Tipton 20 vs. North Callaway 26 (in overtime)
Buffalo 14 vs. Eldon 41
Boonville 0 vs. Higginsville 15
South Shelby 14 vs. Macon 25
Brookfield 17 vs. Highland 14
Centralia 21 vs. Palmyra 24
Warsaw 20 vs. Cole Camp 19
Herman 49 vs. Cuba 6
Fayette 38 vs. North Shelby 20
Smith Cotton vs. Helias (Saturday)
Marceline 50 vs. Schulyer County 0
St. Joseph Lafayette 30 vs. Marshall 14
Vandalia 26 vs. Missouri Military Academy 0
Montgomery County 47 vs. Clopton-Elsberry 8
Kickapoo 49 vs. Rolla 14
Salisbury 52 vs. Braymer 7
Slater 32 vs. Windsor 42
South Callaway 46 vs. Crystal City 6
Lebanon 21 vs. Waynesville 14
Westran 20 @ Carrollton 14
