High School Football Scores Show Close Calls, Dominating Victories

Friday night's football games featured squeakers like Warsaw's 20 against Cole Camp's 19. Others were blowouts, such as Blair Oaks 42 point victory versus Owensville and Salisbury's 45 point victory versus Braymer. Schulyer did not manage to post a single point against the dominating Marceline Tigers, which scored 50.

KOMU offers extensive coverage each week with Friday Night Fever.

We covered 13 games in our 10 p.m. show, and included those scores plus 17 more here.

Away teams are listed first below.

Fort Zumwalt 14 vs. Rock Bridge 48

Hannibal 42 vs. Battle 27

Belleville East 14 vs. Jefferson City 22

Moberly 37 vs. Osage 7

Hallsville 40 vs. Paris 24

Hickman 30 vs. Holt 15

West Plains 15 vs. Camdenton 35

California 42 vs. Mexico 14

Southern Boone 32 vs. Tolton 28

Owensville 13 vs. Blair Oaks 55

Fulton 44 vs. Versailles 33

Tipton 20 vs. North Callaway 26 (in overtime)

Buffalo 14 vs. Eldon 41

Boonville 0 vs. Higginsville 15

South Shelby 14 vs. Macon 25

Brookfield 17 vs. Highland 14

Centralia 21 vs. Palmyra 24

Warsaw 20 vs. Cole Camp 19

Herman 49 vs. Cuba 6

Fayette 38 vs. North Shelby 20

Smith Cotton vs. Helias (Saturday)

Marceline 50 vs. Schulyer County 0

St. Joseph Lafayette 30 vs. Marshall 14

Vandalia 26 vs. Missouri Military Academy 0

Montgomery County 47 vs. Clopton-Elsberry 8

Kickapoo 49 vs. Rolla 14

Salisbury 52 vs. Braymer 7

Slater 32 vs. Windsor 42

South Callaway 46 vs. Crystal City 6

Lebanon 21 vs. Waynesville 14

Westran 20 @ Carrollton 14