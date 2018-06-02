High School Students Star in Saving Lives
ASHLAND - Students at Southern Boone County High School got to make some television of their own Friday. They are shooting a PSA for safe driving, promoting seat belt usage. They are confident about their chance of winning this year's Battle of the Belt competition sponsored by MoDOT.
The students got all made-up in makeup and fake blood to set the scene. The plot - on their way to prom, the girls find out one of their classmates has died in a car wreck.
University Hospital ambulance showed up to help out, and the Ashland fire station gave their assistance too.
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Fowler encouraged the high school to get started in the competition. He is new to the school and thinks that it will be a good way to connect with the students while spreading a positive message.
To prepare for the competition, the school did a surprise seat belt check. School officials waited outside of the school and checked every student driver coming in to the parking lot.
Senior Reid Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter. He thinks that his role in the 30 second PSA could connect with his classmates. He's seen many car wrecks with his job at the fire station and thinks having his classmates see him in the PSA might hit home.
The students got all made-up in makeup and fake blood to set the scene. The plot - on their way to prom, the girls find out one of their classmates has died in a car wreck.
University Hospital ambulance showed up to help out, and the Ashland fire station gave their assistance too.
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Fowler encouraged the high school to get started in the competition. He is new to the school and thinks that it will be a good way to connect with the students while spreading a positive message.
To prepare for the competition, the school did a surprise seat belt check. School officials waited outside of the school and checked every student driver coming in to the parking lot.
Senior Reid Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter. He thinks that his role in the 30 second PSA could connect with his classmates. He's seen many car wrecks with his job at the fire station and thinks having his classmates see him in the PSA might hit home.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in