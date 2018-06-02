High School Students Star in Saving Lives

ASHLAND - Students at Southern Boone County High School got to make some television of their own Friday. They are shooting a PSA for safe driving, promoting seat belt usage. They are confident about their chance of winning this year's Battle of the Belt competition sponsored by MoDOT.



The students got all made-up in makeup and fake blood to set the scene. The plot - on their way to prom, the girls find out one of their classmates has died in a car wreck.



University Hospital ambulance showed up to help out, and the Ashland fire station gave their assistance too.



Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Fowler encouraged the high school to get started in the competition. He is new to the school and thinks that it will be a good way to connect with the students while spreading a positive message.



To prepare for the competition, the school did a surprise seat belt check. School officials waited outside of the school and checked every student driver coming in to the parking lot.



Senior Reid Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter. He thinks that his role in the 30 second PSA could connect with his classmates. He's seen many car wrecks with his job at the fire station and thinks having his classmates see him in the PSA might hit home.



