High School Track and Field Championships in JC

6 years 10 months 4 days ago Saturday, May 28 2011 May 28, 2011 Saturday, May 28, 2011 8:03:00 PM CDT May 28, 2011 in Sports
By: Matt Weatherford
COLUMBIA - The High School track and field season concluded today in Jefferson City with the Class 3 and 4 Championships. The state capital hosted the event that included Rock Bridge, Hickman, and a host of other Mid-Missouri schools.

In the Girl's Class 4 shotput, Hickman senior Sarah Hall who is also the defending state champion, couldnt defend her title. She finished third with a high put of 41 feet, 9 and 3 quarters of a inch. Monet Jackson of Blue Springs finshed first.

In the Boy's Class 4, 4 X 800 meter relay, Rock Bridge junior Caleb Wilfong leading the way. The Bruins finished second behind Rockwood Summit with a time of 7 minutes and 55.25 seconds.

In the Girl's Class 4 4 X 100 meter hurdles, Hickman senior Victoria Jackson finishes fourth and Rock Bridge sophomore Mallory Short places sixth.

