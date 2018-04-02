High-speed boat crash flips boat twice while airborne, injures 2

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday afternoon a high-speed boat accident Saturday morning during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat races left two racers with serious injuries.

The report said the racers, 47-year-old Joel Begin of Valley Field, Quebec, and 44-year-old Michael Fiore of Bristol, Rhode Island, lost control of the 42-foot catamaran due to "wind interference."

Witness accounts aligned with the MSHP report which said the boat was travelling at high speeds when it went airborne and flipped end-over-end twice before crashing back into the water.

The report said Begin was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries and Fiore was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.