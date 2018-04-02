High-speed car chase ends in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A driver suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after officers caught him in a high-speed chase Saturday from Ashland to Callaway County.

An Ashland police officer responded to a disturbance earlier this afternoon at 501 Broadway E. Street. When the officer tried to talk to the suspect at the scene, he ran to a car parked in the lot behind the residence, grabbed a handgn and waved it a tthe officer before driving away.

The police officer chased the driver south on Highway 63 and continued onto Highway 94. A Boone County deputy assisted the officer. The Callaway County Sheriff's Department took over when the chase entered Callaway County.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department used road spikes to deter the vehicle, resulting in a crash in a corn field near Route D. The officers approached the driver and found that he suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.