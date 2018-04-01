High Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Suspect on the Loose

COLUMBIA - A hide speed chase through West Columbia ended with one man arrested and another on the loose.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies say the chase began near Georgetown Road. They pursued the vehicle into a neighborhood behind the West Broadway Hy-Vee.

Deputies arrested one man who had a gun and drugs. A K-9 unit was called to help search for the other suspect.



The suspect on the loose is wanted for assault with a gun. The deputies did not tell KOMU 8 reporters anything about the suspect's appearance.