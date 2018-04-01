High-Speed Chase Leads to Meth Arrest

MARIES COUNTY - A Vienna man is in jail on drug charges after a dangerous pursuit led police to methamphetamine and suspected drug parapernalia inside his vehicle.

At 6 p.m. Thursday police attempted to stop Shaun Renaud, 34, when Renaud began evading the officer at a high speed down Maries County Road 321. Renaud eventually crashed into his mother's home and fled on foot through the residence. Police eventually found him hiding behind a storage shed.

Renaud is currently being held in Maries County Jail.