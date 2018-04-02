High speed chase leads to wreck on South Providence Road

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a vehicle speeding through Columbia led to a "nearly head-on" collision on southbound Providence Road.

Corporal Scott Ballard said the chase began around 10 a.m. after a plane observed the green truck traveling over the speed limit.

Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle, but momentarily stopped the chase as it was getting too dangerous. Instead, Highway Patrol allowed the aircraft to keep track of the vehicle.

An effort was made to stop the green truck with spike strips at Route K and Providence.

Highway Patrol began the chase again after the driver avoided the spikes and continued driving.

"The vehicle went around the spikes and continued northbound, after Southampton, the vehicle continued driving north in the southbound lanes on providence road and the truck was being pursued, the truck driving the wrong way struck another vehicle that was traveling south in the correct lanes on Highway 163 or Providence Road," Ballard said.

There were three people involved in the wreck, two in the green truck, and one person in the other car involved.

"Right now, I would classify them as moderate to serious injuries," Ballard said.

Ballard said the driver has been identified, but the Highway Patrol is still conducting an investigation before any names or motives are released.

All three people involved in the wreck were transported to University Hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have been released on the Highway Patrol's website.

Cory Via, 25, was the driver of car struck by the green truck. He is listed in "serious" condition.

Michael Wills, 24, the driver of the green truck, and his passenger, Candice Ward, 27, are listed in "moderate" condition.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information available]