High-speed chase thief suspect charged in Maries County

VIENNA - One of the two suspected thieves involved in a high-speed car chase Saturday night have been charged in Maries County.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office assisted the Vienna Police Department when the fleeing vehicle crashed just west of Highway 42, according to Sheriff Chris Heitman.

The sheriff's office says the driver, Michael B Eads, 37, has been charged with: resisting arrest, assault 2nd, possession of controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and stealing.

Eads remains in The Maries County Jail with no bond and the passenger, Kody Nilges, 22, was transported to the hospital.