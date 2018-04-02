High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest

Danny Lee Calvert, Jr.

COLUMBIA — A motorcycle driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour while attempting to flee a Boone County sheriff's deputy early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

Danny Lee Calvert, Jr., 42, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including driving while revoked and resisting arrest, after his motorcycle crashed during the chase.

Just before 4 a.m., the deputy was following a motorcycle on Route B north of Brown Station Road when the cyclist began to accelerate. The deputy turned on lights and sirens to try and get the cyclist to stop, but said the cyclist refused to do so.

The cyclist, identified as Calvert, crashed when he tried to turn onto McGee Road at low-speed, his motorcycle sliding into the grass. The deputy reported that Calvert struggled as he tried to take him into custody.