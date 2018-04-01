High Numbers

KANSAS CITY HOMICIDES: NEW: 127th homicide recorded in Kansas City; up from 90 last year KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 50-year-old Kansas City man has become the city's 127th homicide of 2005. The man was shot yesterday after he went to the home of a woman who had a protection order against him. Police say the shooter acted in self-defense, but the death is still being counted among Kansas City's homicides. Some 127 homicides have been recorded in Kansas City this year, up from 90 at the same time last year. Most of the killings involved guns.