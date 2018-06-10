Higher ACT Score Required for Bright Flight Scholarships

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri high school seniors trying to earn a Bright Flight scholarship will have to try a little harder this year. The $2,000 scholarships are awarded to students who have a composite score on the ACT and SAT tests in the top 3% of all Missouri students taking those tests. Most college-bound students in Missouri take the ACT. For years, the qualifying score for that test has been 30. Now, the qualifying score will be 31. The qualifying scores on the SAT will be 790 in math and 780 on the verbal test. That's an increase from 780 in math but stays the same on the verbal test. Seniors who have already taken the ACT have until June to retake the test to achieve the 31 score.