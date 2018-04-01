Higher Education Commissioner Resigns

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state commissioner for higher education has resigned effective June 30. Gregory Fitch led the state's higher education department since January 2005. Before that, he was the founding president of the Utah College of Applied Technology. The higher education commissioner is similar to a school district superintendent and is appointed by the Coordinating Board for Higher Education to be the administrative leader of the department. The coordinating board says members will begin discussions about replacing Fitch at their next meeting in mid-June.

