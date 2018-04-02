Higher Lambert Parking Rates, Other Fees Mulled

BRIDGETON (AP) - Overseers of St. Louis' Lambert Airport are considering raising parking fees and various other sweeping charges to providers of ground transportation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Airport Authority on Wednesday will consider raising the cost of parking in two public garages to $5 for the first two hours. That's double what the rate now to park for the first eight hours, with the fee currently capped at $21 for any 24-hour period.

If approved, the new rates would take effect Nov. 1

Other proposed fee hikes would affect limousines, shuttles and taxicabs.

A Lambert spokesman says some of the ground transportation fees had not increased since 1998, and the parking rates have not been adjusted for three years.