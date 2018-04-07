Higher utility rates prompt Public Service Commission to hold town hearings

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in Sedalia and Warrensburg on May 9 to answer residents' questions on potential utility service changes.

Up for discussion is Elm Hills Utility Operating Co., Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Missouri Utilities Co. and State Park Village Sewer, Inc. Some customers could see their utility rates almost quadrupling due to the plan.

According to the acquisition application filed Nov. 22, Elm Hills wants to provide water and sewer service in the area currently served by Missouri Utilities in Pettis County. Elm Hills also wants permission to construct, own, operate, manage and maintain a sewer system for the public in an area currently known as State Park Village located in Johnson County. Elm Hills says it will provide service to the State Park Village area through the purchase of a sewer collection system from State Park Village Sewer, Inc.

Elm Hills proposes charging a flat rate of $45.00 a month for all sewer customers and a flat monthly rate of $30.51 for all water customers. Missouri Utilities currently charges single family units a flat rate of $10.93 a month for sewer service and $7.92 a month for water service.

For mobile homes in parks and apartments, Missouri Utilities charges a flat rate of $8.80 a month for sewer service and $6.34 a month for water service. The current sewer rate for customers of State Park Village Sewer, Inc. is a flat monthly rate of $45.00.

Missouri Utilities serves approximately 152 water and sewer customers in Pettis County.

The public hearings on May 9 will include question-and-answer sessions followed by resident testimony. The hearing in Warrensburg begins at noon at the University of Central Missouri in room 236 at 511 South Holden Street.

The hearing in Sedalia will take place at Sedalia City Hall's Council Chambers at 200 South Osage Avenue. A question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from residents at the end.

These hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.





