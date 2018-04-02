Highly touted center Tilmon commits to Missouri

COLUMBIA - Jeremiah Tilmon announced his commitment to the University of Missouri on Monday, just over one month after being released from his National Letter of Intent with the University of Illinois.

Tilmon, a 6'10" center, is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, the same hometown as new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin.

During his senior season at East St. Louis High School, Tilmon averaged 15.3 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game as the Flyers finished 18-8 falling in the Regional Championship of the Illinois High School Association playoffs.

With the addition of Tilmon, Missouri lands another top-50 national prospect for the 2017 recruiting class. The country's top recruit, Columbia native Michael Porter Jr. announced his commitment to Mizzou in March.