Highway 15 At Long Branch Creek Bridge To Reopen Saturday

HANNIBAL - According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway 15 at the Long Branch Creek Bridge will reopen to traffic Saturday after more than two months of construction.

Workers have spent the time replacing the Long Branch Creek Bridge under MoDOT's Safe and Sound Bridge Program. MoDOT's website states the contractor anticipates the bridge to open back up after 12 p.m.

