Highway 63 Accident Blocks Traffic

COLUMBIA - An accident on southbound Highway 63 just south of the Stadium Boulevard exit blocked both southbound lanes of traffic around 7:15 Monday morning. Traffic backed up well past I-70 as cars inched past the wreck. Many drivers were able to exit at Stadium to take an alternate route. The car involved rolled over and partially into the median. Traffic was eventually able to move to the shoulder to get moving again. Workers had the accident cleared by 8:30.