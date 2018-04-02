Highway 63 Construction Suspended for Memorial Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will halt most highway construction for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The work will stop Friday at noon.

Columbia drivers expressed mixed feelings about the construction suspension. Lauren Dixon said she was indifferent because she had no travel plans.

"If there's a lot of traffic going through 63, then maybe they should halt it for traffic flow," Dixon said. "But if it's not going to affect travelers too much then maybe they would keep it going."

Mike Misslin said he thinks everyone could use a break from the road construction.

"Well, I think it's going to be a good thing because traffic is going to be heavy as is," Misslin said. "I think the construction workers would probably like to have the weekend off, too."

MoDOT Customer Relations Manager Sally Oxenhandler said a few projects, like the one at I-70 and Stadium Boulevard, will continue. The work will not result in any lane closures for the weekend.

"While I'm sure everyone will be happy when that's done, it should not affect traffic," Oxenhandler said.

MoDOT reported six deaths and 63 seriously injured people from traffic crashes from the 2013 Memorial Day weekend. Ten percent of the people killed or seriously injured involved a substance-impaired driver.

As you plan your weekend and summer travels, look for MoDOT work zones by visiting their interactive traveler information map.

Regular highway construction will begin again on May 27 after the morning rush.