Highway 63 Head-On Accident Kills Two Columbia Residents

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia residents are dead after an early morning head-on accident Tuesday on Highway 63.

Columbia residents Chasity Vaughan, 35, and John Brenneman, 38, both died in the accident.

At 12:20 a.m., Vaughan's vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 just north of Vandiver Drive. Brenneman's minivan was traveling north in the northbound lanes when he was unable to avoid Vaughan's car traveling in the wrong direction. The two cars struck in a head-on collision.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

It is unknown if impairment due to alcohol or drugs was a contributing factor. Excessive speed is not a factor in the accident.

The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office will perform a toxicology and autopsy report on both victims. More details will be released as they become available.