Highway in Missouri Honors Cronkite

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Officials in northwest Missouri have formally dedicated a stretch of highway to honor news legend Walter Cronkite.

The Walter Cronkite Memorial Highway is a section of the Belt Highway in St. Joseph, where Cronkite was born. Cronkite signed off for the final time as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" in 1981. He died in 2009 at the age of 92.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the brief ceremony Friday involved unveiling one of two Cronkite Memorial highway signs.

Missouri highway crews have already placed one of the Cronkite memorial signs, and the second sign could be placed as early as Monday.