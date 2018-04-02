Highway Patrol Advises Caution Ahead of Weekend Weather

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol warned drivers Friday to plan ahead for upcoming winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the weekend. Snow and sleet are expected to fall and ice could form throughout most of the state.

The Highway Patrol reminded drivers who must go on the roads to keep tanks full, leave an ice scraper in the car and allow for extra driving time.

The deputies encouraged those who can to stay home and not drive.

There are several resources available for motorists who have to drive during the inclement weather. Drivers can call 1-888-275-6636 for the Missouri Road Condition Report or use the MoDOT road condition map.