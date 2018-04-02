Highway Patrol Employee Arrested

AP-MO--PatrolEmployee-Ar 02-15 0120 AP-MO--Patrol Employee-Arrest Patrol employee arrested on child molestation charge WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol employee from eastern Missouri faces charges of sodomy, child molestation and supplying alcohol to a minor. Investigators for the patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested 53-year-old William Ault of Wright City today. He was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff's Department. Ault is a uniform crime reporting trainer and auditor for the patrol's Criminal Records Division. Patrol superintendent Roger Stottlemyre says Ault was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an internal investigation. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-15-06 1100EST