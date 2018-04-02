Highway patrol investigating fatal shooting of Tulsa man by officer

NEOSHO (AP) — A police officer has fatally shot a man who raised a gun during a traffic stop in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Neosho officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.

When officers approached the vehicle, 52-year-old Joshua Daniels of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pulled out a handgun and raised it toward the officers. Neosho police Lt. Mike Sharp says an officer is thought to have fired his weapon three times.

Sharp says it's the first fatal shooting by police in the city in 10 years.

Sharp says the department hasn't released the name of the officer involved in the shooting pending an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The officer has turned in his weapon and has been put on paid administrative leave.