Highway Patrol Joins "Drive to Save Lives" Campaign

NEW ORLEANS - The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it will join the "Drive to Save Lives" campaign.

Colonel Ronald Replogle made the announcement at a news conference with the International Association of Chiefs of Police in New Orleans. The "Drive to Save Lives" campaign is a national effort to reduce traffic deaths nationwide by 15 percent by the end of 2014.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol branded the Missouri campaign "Drive to Zero Highway Deaths." It will also continue its current education and enforcement campaigns, which have helped reduce traffic deaths in recent years.

Missouri had 758 traffic fatalities in 2013, which is a 39 percent decrease from the 1,257 fatalities in 2005. The number of traffic deaths has decreased in each of the seven years, with the exception of a slight increase in 2012.