Highway patrol looking for driver that caused fatal crash

COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the driver of a red minivan that drove off after causing a fatal crash.

The crash occurred on Friday, May 19, on U.S. Highway 63, just south of Missouri Highway 124. The intersection is about six miles west of Hallsville and eight miles north of Columbia.

Police say Kimberly M. Schumann, 21, of Jacksonville, was driving southbound on U.S. 63, when she swerved to avoid a minivan that had turned into her path. Her vehicle crossed the median and was struck on the other side of the highway by another vehicle, killing her. The minivan driver stopped momentarily but then continued to drive away.

The minivan is described as a cherry red, newer model van being driven by a male, with some gray hair.

If you have any information regarding the crash or the wherabouts of the minivan, please contact Trooper Grant Ayres of the Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000.